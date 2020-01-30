Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $148.77. 627,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,326. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio