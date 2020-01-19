Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.72

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $150.38, with a volume of 181564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

