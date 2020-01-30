Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 94.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

