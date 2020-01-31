Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 139,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

