Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

