Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Profit Margin