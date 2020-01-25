Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NYSE:SNV traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $36.64. 4,389,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,646. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

