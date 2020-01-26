Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.64, approximately 4,389,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,541,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

