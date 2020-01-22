Synovus Financial (SNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

