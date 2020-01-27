Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 985.9% in January

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 985.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

