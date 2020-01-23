Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.05. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 35,614 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

