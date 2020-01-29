Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

SYRS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,462. The company has a market cap of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

