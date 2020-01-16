Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 14,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 268,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

