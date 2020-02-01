Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. 248,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the period.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

