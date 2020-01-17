SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

