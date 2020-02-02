SYSCO (SYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect SYSCO to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SYSCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

