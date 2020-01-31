System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $264.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.39), with a volume of 9116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $34.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.79.

About System1 Group (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

