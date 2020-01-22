T Kendall Hunt Sells 51,002 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,029,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42.

On Monday, November 4th, T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.84 million, a PE ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

