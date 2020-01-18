T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $82.15. 3,465,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,912. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

