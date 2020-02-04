T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

