T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

TROW stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.57. 1,521,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

