T. Rowe Price Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $8.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.72. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TROW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

