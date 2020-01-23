T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.91

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $132.46, with a volume of 19975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

