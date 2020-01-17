T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Price Up 1%

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.85, approximately 231,365 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 63,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T WINE EST LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?