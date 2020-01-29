T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough Sells 57,417 Shares

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTOO opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

