T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $4.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 2,039,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,829. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

