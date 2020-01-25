T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lifted to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

TTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

