T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.