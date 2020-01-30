T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 984,110 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 630,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Specifically, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

