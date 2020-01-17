Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days. Currently, 36.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 426,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,700. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,295.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,272.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $249,800.00. Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,759,106 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

