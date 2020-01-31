Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,497,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,786,776 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

