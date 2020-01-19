Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $54.88, 476,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 338,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,586 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 227,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

