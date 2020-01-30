Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 2,330 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,486.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $309,138.99.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $309,026.64.

On Monday, November 11th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

