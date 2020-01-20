TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.75. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

