TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC remained flat at $$5.02 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.75. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

