Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 29,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 10,370,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,310. The firm has a market cap of $298.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

