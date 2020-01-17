Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TSM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $58.58. 7,983,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

