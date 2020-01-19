Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a daily sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.'s ranking:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

