Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $60.06

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.97, but opened at $60.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 260,923 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

