TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,586 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?