TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTWO. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.36.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $125.28. 1,258,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 160.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 193,780 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,973,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

