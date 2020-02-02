TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

