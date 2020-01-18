Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €100.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.33 ($98.06).

