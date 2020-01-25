Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €110.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.59 ($100.68).

