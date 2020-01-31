TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $49.96

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $49.96. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 184,133 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Article: Forex