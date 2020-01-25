TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 3,926,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,249. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.70, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,556 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,929,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after acquiring an additional 821,767 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,109,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,488,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

