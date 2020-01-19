TAL Education Group (TAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $56.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

