TAL Education Group’s (TAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

