Talanx (ETR:TLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.96

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.96 ($53.44) and last traded at €45.94 ($53.42), with a volume of 14302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €45.62 ($53.05).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.47 ($51.71).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?