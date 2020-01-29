Talanx (ETR:TLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.04

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €46.04 ($53.53) and last traded at €45.80 ($53.26), with a volume of 3789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.86 ($53.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLX shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.47 ($51.71).

The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.99 and its 200-day moving average is €41.29.

Talanx Company Profile (ETR:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

